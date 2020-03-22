Southern superstar Vijay Deverakonda reveals which two actresses he's excited to work with

Just as Tollywood star Vijay Deverakonda is in the process of filming her next movie with the sexy Ananya Panday from B-town, she already has her eyes on two other Btown actresses she wants to work with. The actor is not only popular in the south, but also enjoys a massive following among the Hindi audience. He is currently working on the Puri Jagannadh Pan-India movie tentatively titled, Fighter. The film features Ananya Panday in front of him.

After working with Ananya, Vijay expressed her desire to work with Bollywood actresses Janhvi Kapoor and Kiara Advani. Through an interview, he shared that he doesn't mind working with any Bollywood actress, but if he had to choose one, it would be Kiara Advani and Janhvi Kapoor. He said, "I am eager to work with Kiara Advani and Janhvi Kapoor. But I will work with anyone, as long as I am a good actress and look good. You give me someone from any industry and I wouldn't mind."

Previously, it was during a chat show hosted by Karan Johar that Janhvi Kapoor had expressed a desire to work with Deverakonda. He even called him "extremely talented,quot;. Reportedly, the creators of Fighter had reached out to Janhvi Kapoor before Ananya Panday for the movie. However, he had to abandon the offer due to his previous commitments.

We are so excited to see the talented actor share the screen with these lovely ladies, how about you?