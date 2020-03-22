Sophie Turner compares her husband Joe Jonas to & # 39; Work of Art & # 39;

%MINIFYHTMLf40ed87dfd25c216771a57ed30f69dbd11% %MINIFYHTMLf40ed87dfd25c216771a57ed30f69dbd12%

During a QnA session on Instagram, the & # 39; Game of Thrones & # 39; star, who is reportedly pregnant with her first child, also reveals that her favorite Jonas Brothers song is & # 39; Fly With Me & # 39 ;.

Actress Sophie Turner and her husband Joe Jonas Fun fans with a beloved Q&A while isolating themselves amidst the coronavirus outbreak.

Over the course of the past week, numerous stars have flocked to social media to express their frustrations at staying home during the pandemic, and Sophie, who is reportedly expecting her first child with her boyfriend, went to Instagram Stories and made a question and answer session with their fans.

The 24-year-old revealed various facts during the broadcast, from her favorite quarantine meal to seeing Joe as her favorite "artwork".

"Thank you (America)", the "game of Thrones"the star wrote after naming Fruity Pebbles breakfast cereal as her snack of choice.

Then she compared her 30-year-old husband to a "work of art," when a follower asked her which piece of "visual art" was her personal favorite, and she also called it "Fly With Me" and hesitated. Favourite Jonas brothers songs when asked.

Sophie also reflected on missing the UK, admitting she sighs for: "Chocolate. People. Humor. Family and my girl $$$$."

The Covid-19 outbreak has impacted Joe's work, as he and his brothers Nick and Kevin were forced to abandon their nine planned shows at the Park Theater at Park MGM in Las Vegas from April 1-18, as part of their new Jonas Brothers. at the Las Vegas residency show.