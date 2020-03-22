Sophie Turner calls Evangeline Lilly & # 39; Stupid & # 39; for refusing to isolate themselves in the midst of a coronavirus pandemic

%MINIFYHTML8deb9f9311aa54471ee8373af682864511% %MINIFYHTML8deb9f9311aa54471ee8373af682864512%

Although the star of & # 39; Game of Thrones & # 39; He doesn't name names, he makes the subject of his comment clear by saying, 'Don't be fucking stupid, even if you count your' freedom & # 39; on … your health. & # 39;

Sophie Turner seemed to point to Evangeline Lilly for refusing to isolate herself during the coronavirus pandemic because she values ​​"freedom".

The "game of Thrones"Star, 24, took Instagram with her husband Joe Jonas since the two remain isolated at home and, although she did not name the 40-year-old woman "Avengers Endgame"Actress, Sophie made the subject of her comments clear.

"Here's the tea," he said, as he held his own cup of tea. "Stay inside. Don't be fucking stupid, even if you tell your & # 39; freedom & # 39; about … your health."

Sophie continued: "I don't care about your freedom. You could be infecting other people, other vulnerable people around you by doing this! So stay inside the boys. It's not great and it's not big or smart. And that it's tea. "

The star's furious protest comes after Lily insisted it was "business as usual," despite the fact that she is "immunocompromised" and at high risk for COVID-19.

Responding to fans who criticized the star's carefree attitude after she said "I had just dropped my kids off at gym camp," added Lily, "I'm also immunocompromised (sic) right now. I have two young children. Some people value their lives over freedom, some people value freedom over their lives. We all make our decisions. "

The World Health Organization (WHO) has issued guidelines related to the virus and is recommending that people practice social distancing and stay home in an attempt to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

