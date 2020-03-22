Sophie Turner appears to criticize Evangeline Lilly's coronavirus Comments

Sophie Turner said what she said.

the game of Thrones the actress entered Instagram Live on Friday night with her husband, Joe Jonas. While recording, the newlyweds used their platform to remind people of the importance of practicing social distancing in the middle of the continuum. Coronavirus pandemic.

At one point, the 24-year-old star seemed to call the actress. Evangeline Lilly, who made unfavorable comments the day before about COVID-19. In short, he said he would continue to do "business as usual," drawing criticism from many.

However, like her game of Thrones Y Dark fenix characters, Sophie took action. While he didn't mention Evangeline by name in the live video, he did cite some of the Lost previous comments from star.

"Stay inside, don't be fucking stupid … even if you count your & # 39; freedom & # 39; about your … health," said Sophie on Instagram Live, who was captured and posted by a Twitter user. "I don't care about your freedom, you could be infecting other people, other vulnerable people around you."

She added: "So stay inside guys. It's not great, and it's not smart. And that's the tea."