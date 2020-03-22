Sophie Turner appears to criticize Evangeline Lilly's coronavirus Comments

Sophie Turner said what she said.
the game of Thrones the actress entered Instagram Live on Friday night with her husband, Joe Jonas. While recording, the newlyweds used their platform to remind people of the importance of practicing social distancing in the middle of the continuum. Coronavirus pandemic.
At one point, the 24-year-old star seemed to call the actress. Evangeline Lilly, who made unfavorable comments the day before about COVID-19. In short, he said he would continue to do "business as usual," drawing criticism from many.
However, like her game of Thrones Y Dark fenix characters, Sophie took action. While he didn't mention Evangeline by name in the live video, he did cite some of the Lost previous comments from star.
"Stay inside, don't be fucking stupid … even if you count your & # 39; freedom & # 39; about your … health," said Sophie on Instagram Live, who was captured and posted by a Twitter user. "I don't care about your freedom, you could be infecting other people, other vulnerable people around you."
She added: "So stay inside guys. It's not great, and it's not smart. And that's the tea."
Joe could be seen in the video supporting his wife's PSA.
"Yes," he said as he nodded in agreement with Sophie's statement.
For a review: Thursday, Evangeline's comments caused controversy on social media.
"I just dropped my kids off at gym camp. Everyone washed their hands before going in," she captioned her post. "They are playing and laughing #businessasusual."
Many responded on the seriousness of COVID-19.
"I think we should all slow down, breathe and see the facts before us," the actress replied to a commentator. "They do not add to the global blockade, control, pandemonia (sic) and madness that we are experiencing."
She added: "Where we are right now feels too close to Marshall (sic) Law for my comfort, all in the name of respiratory flu. It's puzzling."
"Some people value their lives over freedom, others value freedom over their lives," he said. "We all make our decisions."
Despite Evangeline's comments, many Hollywood stars are taking this pandemic seriously. To see how celebrities are giving back during this time and how you can get involved, read all about it. here!
For the latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic and tips on how to prevent the spread of COVID-19, visit the Center for Disease Control and Prevention at https://www.cdc.gov.
