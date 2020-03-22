Sophie Turner allegedly shades Evangeline Lilly after she defied the quarantine suggestion

This weekend, Sophie Turner took to her Instagram Live to allegedly cast shadows on Evangeline Lilly after she suggested she wasn't going to follow federal and state government guidelines to isolate herself and avoid others in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic. that is sweeping the world.

Page Six reported on the IG's release of the star in which she possibly cast a shadow on the actress. While Sophie never addressed Lilly directly, she did use the term "freedom," which is the same word that Lilly used in her Instagram post earlier this week.

Turner said on his account, "Don't be fucking stupid. Even if you count your,quot; freedom "over your health." As most know, Sophie is expecting her first child with one of the Jonas brothers. As previously reported, Lilly said on her IG account last week that her life was "business as usual."

The star was in the middle of dropping her kids off at gym camp, and she said they were laughing and having a good time, despite what's happening around the world right now.

In response to the backlash from social media, Lilly, who lives with her father, who also has stage 4 leukemia, turned to her social media account to address people's comments. Lilly said she has two children and that they value their freedom over their lives.

Lilly's posting on the social sharing platform was not good for many people online, who accused her of being selfish, threatening the economy and also jeopardizing the safety of the public.

Turner may have subtly responded to her comments, adding in her most recent post that if someone disobeys the order, it could be "infecting other people." Also, the actress urged her fans to admit that it was not great to expose other people to a virus.

As previously reported, the White House released guidelines urging Americans to stay away from groups of 10. As of Saturday, there have been approximately 300,000 cases worldwide.



