Sophia Myles's father dies after battling the coronavirus

On Twitter this week, Sophia Myles, the star of Transformers: Age of Extinction, Doctor who, Y Moonlight, revealed that his father, Peter, died in his fight against COVID-19. UPI heard Sophia's tweet stating that her father had passed away just a few hours ago.

Myles admitted that it was the coronavirus that led to his death. On his own, the star claimed he went to see his father on his deathbed, adding that it was the "harsh reality of the coronavirus." The 40-year-old woman did not reveal any other details about her father or possible pre-existing conditions.

Sophia is not the only celebrity to reveal that she lost someone close to her or even contracted the disease. Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson revealed earlier this month that he and his wife both contracted COVID-19 while filming a movie in Australia.

The news came as a big surprise to many of his fans. After testing and the results were positive, Tom and Rita spent around 10 days in an Australian hospital under quarantine to avoid spreading the disease to the rest of the population.

In addition, Tom Hanks' son, Chet, went to his social media account to confirm that his parents contracted the disease, although his message was not well received by everyone, including those who have not yet forgiven him for imitating him. Jamaican accent on the Golden Globe Awards red carpet.

Other celebrities who contract the disease include Idris Elba, Andy Cohen, and Rachel Matthews. Near the beginning of the week, Rachel turned to her social media to say she was experiencing flu-like symptoms and went for the test.

Rachel explained, however, that the test was difficult because, according to her, the United States "lags far behind,quot; the rest of the world.

Also, Matthew Broderick's sister, the Ferris Bueller's day off alum revealed that he contracted COVID-19 during a conference for religious leaders across the country.



