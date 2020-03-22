Sophia Myles mourns dad's death from coronavirus

%MINIFYHTML749ee9b043e6dfadd76236716547ac2411% %MINIFYHTML749ee9b043e6dfadd76236716547ac2412%

The actress from & # 39; Transformers: Age of Extinction & # 39; He uses his Twitter account to announce the death of his father, Peter Myles, reminding people of the 'harsh reality of the coronavirus'.

British actress Sophia Myles mourns her father Peter after he died of the coronavirus.

The 40-year-old man "Transformers: Age of Extinction"The actress revealed the sad news on Twitter on Saturday (March 21, 20), confirming that she passed away at the age of 67 in the hospital after hiring Covid-19.

"RIP Peter Myles. My dear dad died just a few hours ago. It was the Corona Virus that finally took him," he wrote, hours after posting a photo of her sitting by her bed in the hospital.

"Yesterday I took a trip to see my father. This is the harsh reality of the coronavirus," he explained.

The "Doctor who"Star's father also suffered from Parkinson's disease when he contracted the virus, amid the ongoing global pandemic.

The global number of deaths from coronavirus has exceeded 13,500, with more than 315,000 cases registered worldwide.