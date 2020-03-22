Some people put Amy in a corner – Up News Info

Dear Readers, In my (almost) 17 years of writing the Ask Amy column, I have been the subject of serious, thorough, and public jokes twice.

%MINIFYHTML3cd813aec9dbc6338bdaed8aa113ee8711% %MINIFYHTML3cd813aec9dbc6338bdaed8aa113ee8712%

I suppose I could have been fooled by other "fake,quot; issues, but the next two questions created viral moments that, while embarrassing to me, were highly entertaining for the scores of readers who immediately recognized the phishing. I reacted to both columns acknowledging my credulity and doing my best to laugh together with my readers.

I rerun these two questions (and my original answers) today, with the reminder that, even in this very serious world we inhabit, it is important not to take yourself too seriously.

At the end of this column, I will reveal the original sources of these troublesome plots.

I'll be back with the original Ask Amy Q and A next week.

Dear Amy: I have a serious problem with my future wife. She has not been faithful to me. I recently heard her talk to her friend about how she cheated on me. When I confronted her, all she said was that she couldn't speak right now. I feel like I have to record everything in my own house just to know the truth.

To make things even more stressful is the fact that she recently told a couple of people that I hit her, but it's not true. I didn't hit her. I'm not sure why he's been acting like this lately. She just found out that her mother has breast cancer, and that could be playing a role in her behavior.

We still always find time to make love, so I don't know why she would go looking for someone else. I can't believe she did this to me. I love her very much, she is my everything and I don't know if I could continue without her. She is tearing me apart.

That I have to do?

– devastated

Dear Devasted: The first thing you should do is NOT get married. Your fiancé's behavior and response are the very essence of dysfunction. If you are correct and she is leaving you, this is a big problem. His statement that he feels he "has to record everything … just to learn the truth,quot; is chilling. Her counter-accusation that you hit her is potentially very dangerous to you.

Due to an escalation in the behavior I feel in both of you, and the seemingly toxic connection between the two of you, it would be wiser for you to separate. Seek the support of close friends, family, and a professional counselor to help you deal with this loss and this change.

Jul 2015

Dear Amy: I recently ran into a famous local sports figure in my gym.

I didn't want to disturb him, but to my surprise, he approached me. It turns out that he knew me from my profession. He asked me if I wanted to go out for coffee and we exchanged numbers. A few days later we had coffee, and I thought it was great that he considered us friends.

Then everything changed. He said he was interested in taking out a woman we ran into. She is my ex girlfriend and we are still good friends. She asked me a couple of times if I wouldn't mind if I invited her out. I reluctantly said no. I made plans with him and then, after talking to my ex, I found out that he had abandoned our plans to date her.

The next day he called me and asked if I could help him move some furniture. As soon as I know the guy, the next thing he will ask me is to take him to the airport. Two friends of mine warned me not to trust this guy. What is the deal? Am I being too reckless or should I leave the guy as a friend?

– feel silly

Dear fool: The good news here is that you won't have to leave the guy as a friend because he's not a friend. He is an opportunist who keeps asking you for things.

I suspect that when you turn down his generous offer to let you move furniture for him, you will probably never hear from him again.

January 2016

Dear readers: The first question (from "Devastated,quot;) is from the cult movie "The Room," which is well-liked and arguably the worst movie ever made.

The "Feeling Foolish,quot; question is based on a famous "Seinfeld,quot; plot, co-starring by Metes star Keith Hernandez.

(You can email Amy Dickinson at [email protected] or send a letter to Ask Amy, P.O. Box 194, Freeville, NY 13068. You can also follow her on Twitter @askingamy or Facebook.)