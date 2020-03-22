Some dentists continue to do elective work.

As the coronavirus pandemic continues to develop, dental hygienists say that some dentists continue non-emergency procedures, contrary to national recommendations.

The Massachusetts Dental Society "It strongly recommends that dentists practicing in the Commonwealth close their offices from March 17 to April 6 to patients seeking elective and non-urgent care, "the officials said in a statement.

They noted that it was not a guide they were taking lightly, but that they believe it is essential to flatten the curve, since the work carried out by hygienists leaves them and the patients in close contact.

But Katherine Soal, one spokesperson for the Massachusetts Association of Dental Hygienists recently said the Telegram and Gazette that dental offices across the state have remained open and have continued to work on elective procedures as scheduled.

"Dentists must stop greed and protect the public. It's not just about dental hygienists. It's about the public, "he told the newspaper." No one needs to brush their teeth now. "

In a statement posted on YouTube, Soal reminded dentists that while listening to their concerns about unemployment and job security, their profession leaves them vulnerable to the virus.

Soal noted that they can instead use their abilities to help mitigate the spread.

“We can gain strength from our dental hygiene community, and we can also use our talents to help others. We are specialists in infection control, ”said Soal. “We are intimately exposed to all known and unknown diseases for humanity. We know standard precautions because we practice them every day. They work and help us keep us and our patients safe. ”

The American Association of Dental Hygienists also posted a statement on YouTube, urging dental offices to learn about their role in the pandemic.

"To mitigate the spread of COVID-19, ADHA strongly recommends that dental practices across the country postpone non-emergency, elective procedures and continue to be available to patients with urgent needs," said ADHA President Matt Crespin . "ADHA is deeply concerned with the health and well-being of the public, dental hygienists and all dental equipment."

If all dentists followed national guidelines, Soal told the Telegram and GazetteThey can help curb the growing need for more personal protective equipment, such as gloves and masks.

The MDS echoed Soal's ideas, noting how everyone plays a role in the future and dentists could make a big impact by temporarily closing their practices and donating materials.

"The spread of COVID-19 will be determined by our collective actions now, and this recommendation is made with great caution," MDS officials said. "We believe that by taking these extraordinary precautions, dentists can make a difference by helping to preserve the limited supply of critical personal care equipment (PPE) for emergency dental care and front-line health care personnel responding to the pandemic,quot;.