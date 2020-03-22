Some Californians do not comply with the order to stay home from the coronavirus – Up News Info Los Angeles

– Some Californians do not listen to orders to stay home during the coronavirus pandemic.

While the nightlife was quiet on Saturday, in part because the places no longer offered dining services, some beaches and trails were still crowded.

Golfers were on the links at Porter Ranch, even though the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health specifically said that golf courses should be closed at this time.

At the Parks Chapel AME Church in San Fernando, they called the police because a crowded service appeared to be underway. The pastor said he understands the importance of social distancing and that he was running a live broadcast service.

Mayor Eric Garcetti shared a message on Instagram this weekend reminding people that while activities such as exercising outdoors are allowed, it's only okay if you practice social distancing.

In Santa Monica, after a large number of bathers, officials have closed all beach parking lots and are recommending residents to avoid the beach, the beach bike trail, and Palisades Park to protect themselves already others of the coronavirus.

As part of our commitment to protect the health and safety of our community, the City has decided to close all parking lots on the beach. To have a true impact in our region and state, we all need to stay home and follow social distancing. More information: https://t.co/JW7XGI3x1q pic.twitter.com/YSKwPHfXAj – City of Santa Monica (@santamonicacity) March 22, 2020

Across California, residents are encouraged to leave their homes only for essential purposes, such as grocery shopping and medical treatment.