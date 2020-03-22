Soccer in denial for coronavirus crisis, Oliver Holt tells Sunday Supplement | Football news

%MINIFYHTML3dabe75d8104bf6bab8d57df5dfc314d11% %MINIFYHTML3dabe75d8104bf6bab8d57df5dfc314d12%

"Our leagues continue to deny what is happening a bit. Possible return dates are almost like singing to keep the spirits up, but I think the general public finds that kind of insult," says Oliver Holt of Mail on Sunday.





Sunday supplement panel discusses whether football realizes severity of coronavirus pandemic after reports suggest some clubs will return to training next month

Soccer continues to deny the coronavirus pandemic, and plans to complete the season before June 30 are insulting to the general public.

That was Oliver Holt's frank assessment of the clamor in football to end the 2019/20 season at a time when the UK and its health service are preparing for the full force of the coronavirus pandemic.

"Our leagues, and football in general, still deny a little bit about what's going on," said Holt, chief editor of sports for Mail on Sunday. Sunday supplement.

"All the best medical advice suggests that we are going to see an explosion of these cases, and the agonies it will bring, so to speak of players returning to train at the time is absurd."

"Footballers do not exist in a vacuum, they are also human, they have families and older relatives, they need to be safe. We believe that they are immune to these things because of the money they earn, but they are not, they have the same concerns as the rest of the world. we.

"There is an element of people trying to maintain their morale here, but in reality, these ideas of playing behind closed doors in a few weeks are not going to happen. The deadlines we are looking at are several months until there is a possibility that the football come back. "

Holt added: "When soccer returns there will be a great deal of relief, but in the meantime, people are looking at the big picture and realizing what society is facing."

"Possible return dates are almost like singing to keep your spirits up, but I think the general public finds that kind of insult. People's minds, even those who see and love the sport as an escape, are not in it. football, they don't. I want to think about football coming back yet.

"This is moving very fast. We are facing each other and we realize that we are at the beginning of this, not near the end and things will get worse. Very soon soccer will have to stop giving these dates and accept that this is going to be a long break. "

& # 39; Illusions of return in October & # 39;

Henry Winter, senior football writer at The Times, also questioned Europe's commitment to completing the seasons by June 30.

"There was a briefing or suggestion that they were going to try to get the Premier League up and running before June 1, so that they could then end it, have a short break and then enter a new season," he added. "That just isn't going to happen.

"A colleague I know on the NHS has said it is illusory that football even considers playing before mid-October."

"The Prime Minister has said that we are two or three weeks behind Italy, which had 800 deaths on Saturday. We are facing an absolutely horrible situation."

"I admire what the soccer authorities are trying to do to complete this season, they are right about that, but the idea that soccer can return before June 30 is so ambitious: you can't put a date on it."

"What football needs to focus on now is making sure that the NHS gets all the support it needs. The idea of ​​playing behind closed doors when an overwhelmed NHS is going to need all the emergency crews."

"You can't have an ambulance waiting outside a soccer field in case someone breaks a leg when the NHS is dealing with a crisis."

"We shouldn't think about kicking a ball again. It will happen, life will return to normal, but it could easily be six months."