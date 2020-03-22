Small Businesses Seek Customer Support Amid COVID-19 Pandemic – Up News Info

%MINIFYHTML0ce7f21f372fb0f3628a929f4034eeee11% %MINIFYHTML0ce7f21f372fb0f3628a929f4034eeee12%

Governor Tim Walz says small businesses will be able to count on federal support for COVID-19's impact.

The governor announced Saturday that small businesses can now apply for disaster assistance loans through the Small Business Administration.

"We were already seeing a decent amount of turmoil before this coronavirus scare came," said restaurant owner Tim Niver.

Niver owns the local restaurants Mucci’s Italian and Saint Dinette. He said he had to fire most of his staff after the governor ordered that all restaurants in Minnesota be temporarily closed. Restaurants are making takeaways on the sidewalk only right now.

Niver says help will be needed and that government loans are one step, but that it is not necessarily a solution for a small business to go further into debt.

"Take another low interest rate, even three, four, six percent, it's still debt," he said.

Mandy Wroolie has similar feelings.

"I don't want to have to go into debt any more to replace income," Wroolie said.

Wroolie owns MiniSota Play Cafe in Champlin, a children's play space and an adult café.

She says she would like to see grants to help small businesses. It also hopes that customers will continue to support them when they can reopen.

The mother of two, who used to work for the government, says she hopes these times won't discourage small business owners from following their dreams, either.

"I'm getting up by the boots," said Wroolie. "Not only with what I can do for other businesses, but also how other people can help me," he said.

Customers can support Mucci by getting takeaways on the sidewalk during its closing.

Wroolie suggested buying a gift card for future admission to the gaming space, or tagging MiniSota Play Cafe or other small businesses to make their names visible to more people on social media.