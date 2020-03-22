Sir Dragonet has star turnover in Naas | Racing News

Sir Dragonet is the star on the show when the Flat Turf season begins in Naas.

Delayed by 24 hours due to the accessory list amendment during the coronavirus outbreak, Aidan O & # 39; Brien is using Monday's Devoy Stakes list as a launch pad for last year's favorite Derby.

Sir Dragonet didn't make his debut until the end of April last year, when he was an impressive winner at Tipperary, and progressed so much that he won the Chester Vase by eight lengths as the second stable chain in two weeks later.

Complemented in the Derby, he ran a solid race to be fifth behind stablemate Anthony Van Dyck, defeated to less than a length in an overall finish.

After a break, when he was surprisingly beaten at the Royal Whip, Sir Dragonet stepped forward on the journey and finished fourth at St Leger in Doncaster.

As he prepares for his return, O & # 39; Brien said: "We are happy with him.

"He is ready to start again, and we hope he can run a good race."

"I think the terrain will be quite difficult, but hopefully for this time of year."

Sir Dragonet is one of seven on the field, with Numerian by Joseph O & # 39; Brien, Halimi by Jim Bolger and Brogue by Dermot Weld among the opposition.

O & # 39; Brien is well represented on the undercard, and unusually for him also participates in the first youth race of the season.

This year, Uncle Mo Foal Lipizanner will become his first representative at the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Maiden since 2013, although O & # 39; Brien is concerned that the testing ground is against him.

"We are used to the soft terrain here at this time of year, but obviously you are never sure how they are going to handle it until they meet it," he said.

"All of ours are ready to start, but it's like most of us, I imagine, because I would prefer better terrain. That's where we are at the moment, and I imagine that will be the case with most of them.

"The virus situation hasn't really affected our thinking about runners, really. We take everything into consideration every year, and they are either ready to start or they are not."

Jim Bolger has a good career record, and he won three years on the rebound between 2011-13, with youth champion Dawn Approach winning the middle leg.

Bolger directs Poetic Flare this year, a son of Dawn Approach from the Teofilo family. Allagar also represents the courtyard.

O & # 39; Brien runs Knight Of Malta at Naas Nursery Of Champions Maiden for three year olds.

He said: "Knight Of Malta ran well when he was fourth behind another of us (Hong Kong) in his only race last year, but he is a War Front, so I'm not sure how the terrain will adapt."

"I should come running.

"All of ours are ready to go, and we hope they work well."