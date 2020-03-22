Singapore closes borders to keep virus at bay, but does not close | News

Singapore – A day after Singapore confirmed its first two coronavirus-related deaths, the country said it would close its borders to short-term visitors and some foreign workers from 11:59 p.m. (15:59 GMT) Monday to help limit the spread of the disease. disease.

The new rules mean that short-term visitors will no longer be allowed to enter or transit Singapore, while semi-skilled workers with "work passes,quot; will not be able to return to the island unless their work is in sectors that They provide essential services such as medical care and transportation, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said in a statement.

National Development Minister Lawrence Wong said in a briefing on Sunday that measures to "significantly tighten,quot; Singapore's borders were prompted by the escalation of the COVID-19 pandemic worldwide.

"In Singapore, almost 80 percent of our new COVID-19 cases in the past three days were imported, most of them Singapore residents and long-term pass holders who returned home from abroad. These imported cases they had a history of traveling to 22 different countries, "he added. Statement of the Ministry of Health said.

Widely praised for its aggressive efforts to contain the virus without resorting to a total city blockade, Singapore reported the country's first deaths from the disease on Saturday.

Changi Airport is a major hub and Singapore Airlines is one of the world's leading airlines, but the coronavirus has caused border closures worldwide (How Hwee Young / EPA)

The first was a 75-year-old Singaporean woman with a history of chronic heart disease and hypertension who had been in intensive care for 26 days since entering pneumonia.

The other was a 64-year-old Indonesian man who entered the ICU in March. 13, the day he arrived in Singapore from Indonesia and was confirmed to have COVID-19. Before arriving in Singapore, he had been hospitalized in Indonesia for pneumonia and had a history of heart disease.

"I know that the people of Singapore will be worried and anxious. We must have courage and not give in to our fears," Health Minister Gan Kim Yong told reporters on Saturday.

Gradual adjustment

A day before death, Singapore announced that it would expand social distancing measures to hinder the spread of the virus. All events and meetings involving 250 or more people are prohibited until June 30, and the suspension of social activities for older people by government agencies will continue until April 7.

Additionally, food and beverage retailers and operators have been asked to create more space between customers at their points of sale, marking the floor to show people where to stand in line and limiting the number of people allowed inside in any moment.

Singapore: controlled shopping and social distancing ✔️ pic.twitter.com/rpSyZvsCMw – Mark Thomas (@MarkThomasNZ) March 21, 2020

"We all need to take the necessary precautions to keep ourselves and our families safe," Gan said. "We must stay together, work together, support each other, take care of each other. In this way, by staying together, we will be able to prevail and overcome COVID-19 infection."

In a Facebook post after the two deaths were announced, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong also urged all residents of the island to work together against the virus.

"As we receive more cases of COVID-19, more patients will need ICU care, and we must prepare for more losses," he said.

"The government is doing everything possible to stop the spread of the virus, but everyone must support and comply with the measures that we have implemented. We must work together to keep us, our families and Singapore safe."

Analysts say closing the border is a justifiable precaution.

"Since Singapore is a small city-state, fully linked to the outside world, closing our borders is a difficult but necessary decision. We cannot allow our healthcare system to be overwhelmed by imported cases when we need it to care for it. Local residents "Hasan Jafri, a Singapore-based political risk analyst, told Al Jazeera.

In January, Singapore had the highest number of coronavirus infections outside of China, and its health and government officials wasted no time in responding.

Test, deal, track

It has tested, treated and tracked, with the help of the police, each case, with a number of 432 as of Sunday, while issuing strict directives, such as limits on large public gatherings and 14-day stay-at-home notices. to all who return from abroad.

Despite the announced new border closings, Singapore did not come up with some of the more stringent control measures now being taken in other countries.

There is no total block. Schools and preschools are slated to reopen after a week of vacation with stricter measures to limit activities and keep students separate, including assigned seats at lunch.

Restaurants, bars, theaters, and other businesses remain open, but are expected to follow the strictest social distancing guidelines. Working from home is recommended, but there are no no-stay orders for non-essential employees.

The closing orders, which require residents to stay home, have been issued in countries around the world, from China to Italy to the United States.

The head of the World Health Organization (WHO), Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, praised Singapore's "government-wide approach,quot; to containing COVID-19, from hospital readiness to public awareness campaigns.

Singapore's closest neighbor, Malaysia, recently announced a two-week national closure, closing its borders and closing schools and businesses, prompting students and families with obligations on both sides to cross the border crossing, while employers in Singapore sought temporary accommodation for workers

Singapore has allowed people to continue with their daily lives, but with improved measures to protect against the spread of the coronavirus (File: Ee Ming Toh / AP Photo)

So far, Singapore has been able to avoid that route.

For starters, Singapore's rapid response may have avoided the need for a blockade.

"The government's early recognition that COVID-19 could become a global pandemic much earlier than it had, and providing early notice and instructions on business continuity plans, enabled the company to put in place measures that will minimize interruption and costs of a blockage. " Steven Okun of consulting firm McLarty Associates told Al Jazeera.

& # 39; Nuclear option & # 39;

Furthermore, analysts warn that a total blockade in one of the world's most trade-dependent economies would not only shut down everyday life, with negative psychological impacts on public morale and confidence, but would cause significant harm to business.

"A blockade is the & # 39; nuclear option & # 39; that Singapore will resist as long as it is not necessary. Even if used, we do not have the luxury of a prolonged blockade,quot;, Eugene Tan, associate professor of law at the University of Administration of Singapore. , he said to Al Jazeera. "It would mean that Singapore has to be prepared for a severe short-term decline, particularly in the economy, which would then be under stress."

It is an option the government has not ruled out, National Development Minister Lawrence Wong said last week.

"We have always said that we must consider a wide range of measures and not rule anything out," he said at a press conference at the Ministry of Communications and Information. "It is certainly a very extreme measure, and we don't think we need to get there if we do all the things that we have been doing, have been advocating, and do them well."

The improved social distancing measures are designed to keep customers more separated in restaurants, hotels, supermarkets, discos and cinemas.

Foreign domestic workers, who cook and clean in many Singapore homes, have been advised to stay in their employer's home even on their only day off, and to avoid shopping malls where many people generally congregate.

Meanwhile, Singapore has also shown that it is prepared to be tough on those who ignore the rules to ensure compliance.

The Human Resources Ministry revoked on Saturday the work passes of 89 people who arrived from countries affected by COVID-19 who failed to comply with the requirements of entry approval or notification to stay home.

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has also advised hospitals and specialized private clinics not to accept new patients who do not reside in Singapore.

While Singapore's advanced health system has attracted medical tourists from neighboring countries, the move is seen as an attempt to conserve limited health resources for domestic cases of COVID-19.

Follow Tom Benner on Twitter @tgbenner.