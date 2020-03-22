Simon Cox Interview: Southend to Sydney for Ireland International | Football news

In an exclusive interview with Sky Sports, Simon Cox lifts the lid on life in Australia with the new Western Sydney Wanderers club







Simon Cox in action for the new Western Sydney Wanderers club

Simon Cox has been an eventful first month on the other side of the world. It hit the wildfires and is now facing a disruption as a result of the coronavirus.

The world's eyes have been on Australia's A-League, where Cox now plays for Western Sydney Wanderers, and football continues on the continent even after much of Europe has closed. The last plans are to play the remaining games behind closed doors.

"Everything is changing for hours, to be honest," says Cox. Sky Sports. "I get up in the morning to find out that something else has happened and then you take the phone away from people at home. We are all waiting to know what the next steps are here.

"The way things are, we continue."

This Australian adventure is the latest for Cox, the Republic of Ireland international forward who has scored over 100 goals in a career in English football that has taken him from Reading to Swindon, West Brom, Nottingham Forest, Southend and many more. .

But how did it come about?

"I actually spoke to the old manager here Markus Babbel in the summer when we stayed with Southend," says Cox. "I wanted to get out then, but I had a year left on my contract. Obviously, this is soccer and things change, the directions change and that's fine."

"When that happened to me in Southend, my LPM reps decided to see if Sydney was still a possibility in January. Fortunately for me, it was. Moving abroad was never something I had really thought about until they gave me the green light to find a new adventure. "

And an adventure that has undoubtedly been.

Cox celebrates after scoring for Western Sydney Wanderers

"I came during the end of the wildfires, so we were talking about 40 degrees heat during training," he adds. "That was a difficult period for two weeks. After that we had another two weeks of torrential rains and downpours. There were all kinds of problems."

"The electricity in the building is gone. We also had no gas. I'm on the 25th floor, so when the elevators don't work, you have to go down a lot, but it's still longer to go up."

All the stories are told in an optimistic tone and with laughter. Sydney doesn't retire for Cox, 32. Instead, it is a new lease on life for him in his career.

"It is a beautiful city and I have settled very well," he says.

"Our stadium is a new 30,000-seat stadium. The crowd is decent with 9,000 in home games and many more for the Sydney derby. Anything you could want is there and the training ground is the same, so it is Completely different from what we had in Southend.

"I was not impressed by the facilities and the level of play. It is a good way to enjoy the rest of your career. Don't get me wrong, it is not a place to relax and not try hard. You come here and soon you know that the defenders are leaving you to kick in the air. That's what they're there for. Boys don't take prisoners around here. "

Cox has quickly adapted to his new life by playing in Australia

A goal from the bench in his debut against Central Coast Mariners was a good start, "a good way to introduce myself," and since then there has been another in a victory over Adelaide United.

But there is no way to get away from the fact that the additional scrutiny has not been positive: when Cox beat the goalkeeper against Melbourne City the last time only to be caught on the goal line by defender Curtis Good, the video of the moment was seen all over the world.

"My phone was pretty hot right away," he admits.

"It was poor judgment. I thought he was going to go in, but he will never go in until the line passes. It was nice enough because he was obviously quite disappointed, but the guys and the manager were great to me. Sometimes the best thing in those situations is to laugh a little bit and joke about it to get out of the mood I was in. "

All part of the fun.

The plan is to return to England in the summer for "three or four weeks,quot; when Cox intends to "participate in some of the playoff games,quot; with so many of his former clubs potentially involved. "I hope West Brom can automatically seal the promotion, but there are also my old clubs Brentford, Bristol City and Nottingham Forest."

After that, he will return to Australia and await a new season that will include the long trips to Perth and Wellington that the match schedule denied him this time.

"Perth is a three-hour flight and a five-hour time difference or something. Apparently, that's a real biological clock disaster. Obviously, the trip is different here. Friday trip and return on a Sunday is a little different than what I'm used to. "

Still, Cox would recommend this experience to anyone.

"Yes, 100 percent," he adds. "There is everything you need here and it is 25 degrees. I have received many calls from people at home who want to come, but they are very restricted in terms of the number of foreign players per club, so opportunities are limited."

"It is a true adventure and it is about enjoying every day."