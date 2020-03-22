Shaun Wright-Phillips: Kevin Keegan said I was too young in Man City | Football news





Shaun Wright-Phillips played for Manchester City in two terms between 1999-2005 and 2008-2011

Shaun Wright-Phillips revealed that Kevin Keegan initially believed he was "too young,quot; to play for Manchester City.

%MINIFYHTML5a466a4365bc77b5f792370c518a473411% %MINIFYHTML5a466a4365bc77b5f792370c518a473412%

Wright-Phillips, now 38, spent four years playing Keegan, but admits that his career didn't take off until he was deployed as a winger, which he believes was due to pressure from fans.

The former England attacker then moved to Chelsea in a £ 21 million deal in 2005 before returning to town to thrive again under Mark Hughes during the final months of club ownership by Thaksin Shinawatra.

"When Keegan first took over, it was difficult for me because he considered me too small," he said. ManCity.com.

"At the time there wasn't really a place for me because obviously with pieces in place, I really couldn't mark people, so there was a spell where I wasn't playing."

"Then he introduced me as a winger, but I think that had to do with the pressure from the fans, because they wanted him to keep watching me grow. Once I was there, it was a roller coaster, everything took off."

"Keegan was definitely an attacking-minded manager and sometimes, for a fan, it must have been crazy because he was entertaining, but at the same time we were quite open and we also conceded goals."

"I think my best spell in terms of personal performance was in 2004, but the best team was under Mark Hughes with Elano."