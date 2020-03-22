SF Crews extinguishes house fire started by discarded embers – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (Up News Info SF) – Firefighters responded on Saturday afternoon to an alarm fire in the Excelsior District of San Francisco that was started by discarded embers, fire officials said.

No one was injured or displaced in the fire, reported around 2 p.m. in a two-story house in the 500 block of Athens Street, according to a Twitter post from the San Francisco Fire Department.

%MINIFYHTML6c695d441311ad5be657bd9e16733a8811% %MINIFYHTML6c695d441311ad5be657bd9e16733a8812%

The fire contained at 2:30 p.m. and considered accidental, officials said.

Thank you @SheriffSF Y @SFPD for keeping our scene safe today in the first ALARM —515 Athens fire without injury, without accidentally displaced cause (COALS BARBECUE) pic.twitter.com/LpRkgKluCF – SAN FRANCISCO FIRE DEPARTMENT MEDIA (@SFFDPIO) March 21, 2020

© Copyright 2018 Up News Info Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.