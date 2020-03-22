See Chance, the rapper's sweetest family moments

Chance of the rapper was supposed to host Nickelodeon 2020 Kids & # 39; Choice Awards on Sunday, but the event, like many, was postponed amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Chance is a fan favorite among children and is a father himself; he and his wife Kristen Corley share daughters Kensli, 4 and Marli, 6 months. Like others who practice social distancing with loved ones during these difficult times, the rapper has made the most of the situation at home.
"This social estrangement made me make my first koolaid launcher in a while. I still have it (two fire emojis)," Chance tweeted last week.
He too recently tweeted, "What good Christian cartoons have we been watching too much? Sofia the first (dizzy face emoji) (eyes emoji) (grimace emoji) ".
Earlier this month, Chance and his wife celebrated their first wedding anniversary. He surprised her by filling her entire house with red roses.
A month earlier, she surprised him with a date on a skating rink.
"Very nostalgic (heart-eyed emoji)," Chance wrote on Instagram.
Instagram / Chance the Rapper
Skate date
"My wife took me on a surprise day on the track … so nostalgic," the rapper wrote on Instagram on February 21, 2020.
Instagram / Chance the Rapper
Mom and baby
"Happy anniversary to the woman who gave me everything. A year has passed since we came to town hall and made it official, but you have always had my heart. I love you forever. Thank you, thank you, thank you," Chance wrote on Instagram on April 27. December 2019.
Jon Kopaloff / FilmMagic
Family day out
The rapper appears with his wife, eldest daughter. Kensli and his mother, Lisa Bennett in the Lion King premiere in July 2019.
Chance the Rapper / Instagram
Three peas in a pod
"No matter what we are, we are always family," says the rapper with a candid photo.
Chance the Rapper / Instagram
Daddy and me
Kensli clearly has her father wrapped around her little finger.
Chance the Rapper / Instagram
Upside down
It was true love at first sight when he met "the prettiest girl I have ever seen,quot; at age nine.
Chance the Rapper / Instagram
Wakanda forever
Kensli has no reason to fear anything when his mother, father and Black Panther star around.
Chance the Rapper / Instagram
Divine love
"Thank you Father, I know your grace very well through this woman," Chance captions the photo of him and his girlfriend.
Chance the Rapper / Instagram
Say cheese!
In honor of Kristen's birthday, Chance shared a reel of photos of his favorite moments with the bride-to-be, captioned: "From start to finish. You are my best and oldest friend. You are responsible for all of the most wonderful things. of my life. I am eternally grateful that God has made me find you, and even more grateful that you have made me find God. Forever and forever baby. "
Chance the Rapper / Instagram
On the shoulders of giants
The rapper and his daughter are thick as thieves.
Do official things
She said yes! The hip hop star proposes marriage to his protagonist during a family reunion on July 4, 2018.
Like father Like Son
Little Kensli wears the "3,quot; cap of her proud pops.
Swan Gallet / WWD / Shutterstock
Too much fly
Chance and Kirsten go stunning for a night out during New York Fashion Week in 2018.
