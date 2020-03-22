See Chance, the rapper's sweetest family moments

Chance of the rapper was supposed to host Nickelodeon 2020 Kids & # 39; Choice Awards on Sunday, but the event, like many, was postponed amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Chance is a fan favorite among children and is a father himself; he and his wife Kristen Corley share daughters Kensli, 4 and Marli, 6 months. Like others who practice social distancing with loved ones during these difficult times, the rapper has made the most of the situation at home.

"This social estrangement made me make my first koolaid launcher in a while. I still have it (two fire emojis)," Chance tweeted last week.

He too recently tweeted, "What good Christian cartoons have we been watching too much? Sofia the first (dizzy face emoji) (eyes emoji) (grimace emoji) ".

Earlier this month, Chance and his wife celebrated their first wedding anniversary. He surprised her by filling her entire house with red roses.

A month earlier, she surprised him with a date on a skating rink.

"Very nostalgic (heart-eyed emoji)," Chance wrote on Instagram.