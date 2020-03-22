Season 3, Ep. 2 Director around Maeve's turn – Deadline

%MINIFYHTML48a49674574aac324b4a0a263e4f989611% %MINIFYHTML48a49674574aac324b4a0a263e4f989612%

SPOILER ALERT: This interview contains details about tonight Westworld season 3, second episode "The Winter Line" on HBO.

And then there is Maeve.

In the same way that everyone is falling apart, this uncompromising and enterprising host, anything but reassuring, is considered as a possible savior to correct the imminent mistakes that are about to be carried out by his partner. Westworld colleague Dolores (Evan Rachel Wood) on the human race. As stated during last week's season 3 debut epilogue, tonight was always going to be about the robbery character of Thandie Newton.

Before last Sunday, we previously saw Maeve in the season 2 finale of Westworld where she was killed along with Héctor (Rodrigo Santoro), while guiding her daughter and others towards the virtual sky of the Valley of the Beyond. Maeve was unable to cross, but her daughter did. Maeve wakes up this season in a WWII version of the Delos-owned theme park, with Hector, her weapons spy who doesn't remember her. But soon after putting a bullet in his own brain, the robot Maeve wakes up and finally realizes, with the help of Lee Sizemore (its former creator and architect played by Simon Quarterman), that it is in a virtual version of the park. and its cellars The real park, which is in ruins after the consequences of season 2, can be seen through the eyes of Bernard (Jeffrey Wright), who has returned to invent a plan to stop Dolores, "who is trying to destroy the human race, enslave it. " I don't know what you're planning, "says the noble host.

"I can't stop her. Not alone. I came back to find someone who can help me, someone stronger who can stop her," says Bernard tonight. The person he needs is Maeve.

And at the end of tonight's episode, after which Maeve brilliantly breaks the virtual machine that imprisoned her, all paths lead to the enigmatic Serac (Vincent Cassel) who has big plans, not just for Newton's character, but for the rest of the world and Dolores. .

We talked to the director of tonight's episode, Westworld EP Richard J. Lewis, about what happened Matt Pitts and Lisa Joy wrote "The Winter Line"

While last Sunday's episode, set in a futuristic city, was filmed largely in Singapore, the locations for tonight's "The Winter Line" were Besalú Spain (the town of WWII), an airfield in Aqua Dulce, CA (where the WWII plane lands) during the pre-credits sequence), and the former Paramount Ranch (which was lost in the 2018 Great Southern California wildfires) representing Westworld. Westward Beach in California was used for the park's beach, while Bernard's boat scenes were taken 45 minutes outside of Singapore looking towards the Malaysian coast.

Production in season 3 of Westworld It is completed with the post-production of the remaining episodes in progress.

No more than now, in the midst of the COVID-19 climate, the topics of Westworld resonates a lot in his angle on humanity. In this current environment with the pandemic, how has the meaning of the program changed for you? Does the program speak to you in a better way than before?

That is a fabulous question. For me the biggest scenes from Westworld We have always had to do with what makes us human, and by juxtaposing the host or the robot person against it, we have to look at ourselves. This is a time when we have to look at ourselves, obviously. I think if this coronavirus situation were not here, we would eventually have to do the same self-search that we always target. This is the great existential question: What does it mean to be human? And now I think that with this global pandemic, we see ourselves as one and we are not divisive. We try not to over-divide and make these divisions, and we are thinking of ourselves from a very humanistic point of view and I think the program is very relevant on that front.

At the same time, I was thinking: the hosts would fully survive the coronavirus.

It is a good time to be a host. I don't want to be simplistic, but I understand your point.

As Maeve is about to face Dolores, how has their relationship been so far? Please refresh the minds of the readers. Obviously, Maeve was the lady in the western hall of the park and Dolores, the girl from the prairies, both turned out to be fighters against all humanity there.

They are always in separate camps, but there was a kind of respect between the two and a kind of disdain that they had for each other. Their relationship is not narratively intertwined in previous seasons, but it will be this season.

What we are seeing in tonight's episode is that every time Maeve reboots (and has proven this in previous episodes) she is a smarter host. She is always brighter than her former self. She quickly realizes that she is in a virtual situation. So can we assume that Serac has put all this trick into motion so that Maeve can easily be brought to him?

At first, Serac loves Dolores, and will eventually get her from Maeve in person. I think he might have been waiting if he had an optimal situation, it was that Maeve would spread relevant information about Dolores' whereabouts for the Lee Sizemore simulation. Eventually, Maeve is so smart that Serac has to restrict these plans to a certain extent because he basically succeeds in paralyzing the simulation and therefore must bring her to him, and that's where he ends up in the final scene.

Can you joke more about Vincent Cassel's character Serac? He's with a company called Incite. Are you connected to Delos?

It was called Incite. Now it has branched out and is its own entity.

Serac has a great speech at the end of tonight's episode in which he describes humanity "as a miserable gang of thugs." He is then involved in creating this supercomputer that can predict everyone's behavior, but feels a threat from the hosts, specifically Dolores. Post about this.

It is not black and white with Serac. There are many gray areas, but finally I think he wants to save humanity for all its weaknesses. And all the cynicism that you feel in that monologue, I feel that you still want to save humanity, that is its modus operandi. How it achieves this, or not, you will see in the next episodes. He is not a black and white character, he is very complex, he has some deep existential philosophies about what it is to be human, and he represents many thematic elements in season 3.

Going back to the previous episode, while Dolores seeks revenge on those who mistreated her in the park, what is Charlotte's modus operandi?

There is a double situation with Charlotte Hale, and this will change, this will change. She is interested in the continuation of the Delos brand and the Delos company and her power seeps into that. And then there is a part of Hale that is still attached to the human, and that is his relationship with his son and his son's father, which you will see in episode 3. There are two motivating factors for Hale this season. She has a great transfiguration throughout the season.

Bernard knows that Dolores is not doing anything good. What does he believe in at the end of the day? Is it a peaceful stability between hosts and humans?

At this particular juncture, I don't want to go too far. First, he is trying to prove his innocence on several levels. Second, he is aware of the power of Dolores. He knows how destructive it can be. He believes that she is in a course that he needs to correct, and he believes that Maeve is the only one who is strong enough to help.

Maeve is at the center of this episode. It is a love story that focuses on Maeve with various arteries, like Hector and Lee Sizemore, and that both Serac and Bernard are trying to reach her. Everything is moving towards Maeve in this particular episode. I wanted to create a romantic love story in the way that the English Patient or Atonement or movies like that, focus on the love story with the great backdrop. The really interesting thing about this episode is that it attracts so many fibers from the heart. There are so many moments when you think, "OMG, what's going on? Hector doesn't recognize her, what's going on here? So the way this episode plays out and the various pieces of information come from the love story. But all these characters, Serac, Lee, Bernard are heading towards Maeve and she is at the center of everything.