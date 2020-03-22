Santa Monica Announces Immediate Closing of Beach Parking Lots – Up News Info Los Angeles

– The city of Santa Monica has announced the closure of beach parking lots in the area in an effort to reduce the spread of the coronavirus.

"We know it is difficult to stay home in good weather and being close to the beach is one of the main reasons we love to call Santa Monica home," said city manager Rick Cole. “However, this is a time when we must take seriously the guidelines of our health officials. We urge our residents to avoid any public space where social distancing is a challenge. "

Residents with residential parking permits for the relevant lots will be able to park, as well as essential personnel in accordance with Governor Newsom's "stay home,quot; order.

For information on COVID-19 related closures, click here.