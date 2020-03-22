Santa Clara MASH Unit; Necessary medical masks on the road; Parks, beaches and crowded paths of Marin – Up News Info San Francisco

%MINIFYHTML51ea9a570e26df264e4b412bacfb4d0c11% %MINIFYHTML51ea9a570e26df264e4b412bacfb4d0c12%

Sunnyvale Firm Receives FDA Emergency Approval for Rapid COVID-19 Test

SUNNYVALE – A rapid test to detect the coronavirus, developed by Cepheid, a Sunnyvale company, received an "emergency use authorization,quot; from the Food and Drug Administration, officials said Saturday. The company said it received FDA approval on Friday night to implement its test, designed to operate on the company's automated GeneXpert systems, which can get results in 45 minutes in a hospital laboratory. The test will begin shipping to the hospital next week. read more

San Francisco Bay Area Suffers During Deadliest Day of Coronavirus Outbreak

SANTA CLARA – The San Francisco Bay Area suffered the most deadly day so far from the coronavirus outbreak with four new deaths reported: two in Santa Clara County and the first in Contra Costa and Sonoma counties. Bay Area health officials reported that there have been 662 confirmed cases in 10 local counties since the outbreak began nearly two months ago. Of these, there have been 11 deaths. read more

Health officials establish a MASH type unit inside the Santa Clara Convention Center

SANTA CLARA – Health officials were preparing to establish a MASH-style unit within the Santa Clara Convention Center with equipment sent by the federal government to be ready for an anticipated increase in patients suffering from the coronavirus. County health officials partnered with the US Office of Public Health Preparedness and Response. USA To execute a plan to expand the number of beds to treat people with the virus. read more

Thousands of people clog Marin's roads, trails, and beaches in search of a break at the on-site shelter

SAN RAFAEL – Marin officials asked Bay Area residents to seek outdoor relief from the current coronavirus shelter in their place not to come to their county after thousands of visitors obstructed roads, trails and beaches. Dr. Lisa Santora, NCO of Public Health in Marín, said that the increase in visitors was leading to a violation of the social distancing requirement of the shelter order in place. read more

Bay Area Firefighters Take Preventive Measures To Prevent Exposure To Coronavirus

SAN JOSE – Bay area fire departments were changing the way they operate on the job and respond to calls, while trying to avoid exposure to the new coronavirus. It's a delicate balance for first responders to avoid exposure to the virus and keep showing up to work when the public needs them most. read more

Winegrowers in the California wine region prepare for the big impact of the coronavirus

S T. HELENA – Vinters like Kathryn Hall, owner of HALL Family Wines of Napa Valley, prepare for great success. “The streets are empty, the warehouses are empty. The mood here is a real concern, ”Hall said via Skype. She owns five wineries in the wine country, and the region has been forced to close its tasting rooms. read more

PG,amp;E, Flexport Donate critical emergency supplies for healthcare workers

SAN FRANCISCO – Donations of critical public and private sector emergency supplies arrive in the Bay Area. Mayor London Breed announced a critical donation of much-needed medical protective equipment for healthcare workers. Flexport, a San Francisco-based company, donated 60,000 masks, 34,000 gloves, 2,000 gowns, and 50 thermometers. These supplies will be delivered directly to workers through the Department of Public Health. read more

The United States Coast Guard removes a sick member of the Grand Princess Crew from a cruise ship for medical treatment

OAKLAND – The United States Coast Guard took a crew member of the Grand Princess cruise ship on Saturday so that she could receive medical attention for an unspecified "medical emergency,quot;. The Coast Guard said the crew member, in his 40s, had a medical emergency. The Coast Guard crew consulted a flight surgeon on duty who recommended that the crew member be "evaded by a doctor,quot; from the Grand Princess for treatment. read more

Pets unlikely to transmit coronavirus to owners

SAN RAFAEL – Rabbits, turtles, cats, dogs, and hamsters are part of our lives, and many wonder if these pets can contract the coronavirus. Nancy McKenney, executive director of the Marin Humane Society, says the only concern would be the fur of the animals. Still, it is highly unlikely that the virus can travel from your dog or cat, even if it contracts the virus. read more

Monterey County Reports First Coronavirus-Related Death

MONTEREY – Monterey County Health Department officials reported Saturday of the first COVID-19 coronavirus-related death of a county resident. The adult victim, who had been hospitalized, had an "underlying health condition,quot; that made this person more susceptible to serious complications, the Monterey County Health Department said in a statement. read more

Bay area gets fresh air, food bank volunteers keep them from going crazy

CONCORD – The first official "shelter-in-place,quot; Saturday, and after nearly a week of being locked up in their homes, many people in Contra Costa County were out, looking for ways to avoid going crazy. Most of the normal things that people can do on weekends are no longer available. The Buchanan Fields golf course in Concord is closed even though golf is supposed to be fine. But right next door there is an opportunity to briefly get away from it all. read more

Newsom announces that much-needed masks are headed for hospitals; "Ennobling,quot; call effort

SACRAMENTO – As hospitals across the state prepare for a wave of coronavirus patients, Gov. Gavin Newsom said Saturday that millions of much-needed masks were being delivered to healthcare facilities in California, and more were on the way. Newsom said 10 million masks were shipped last week, with 1.5 million delivered in the past few days. Still, healthcare providers say they need more while setting up their facilities. read more

Food is a top priority on Day 2 of Governor Newsom's California Home Stay Order

OAKLAND – On the second day of Governor Gavin Newsom's unprecedented order to stay at home to help curb the spread of the coronavirus, many in Northern California focused on the basics and food was a high priority. A farmers' market near Lake Merritt in Oakland was packed on a Saturday morning with shoppers waiting in line at a produce stall to buy beets, strawberries, and kale. Most of them were several feet away, but the space didn't seem to be enough for a woman who was walking and yelling "6 feet!" to remind everyone of the rule of keeping a safe distance. read more

Sonoma County Reports Its First Death From Coronavirus

SANTA ROSA – Health officials announced Sonoma County's first death from the coronavirus, the eleventh death from COVID-19 in the San Francisco Bay area since the outbreak began, and the fourth reported death in the region on Friday. The Sonoma County announcement came the same day Contra Costa County reported its first coronavirus death, and two more deaths were reported in Santa Clara County. It was the deadliest day of the current outbreak. read more

Google Expands Coronavirus Information Website Nationwide

MOUNTAIN VIEW (Up News Info News) – After a week of speculation, Google announced on Saturday morning the launch of a coronavirus educational website in the United States. The site focuses on education, prevention, and local resources surrounding the pandemic. In a blog post, Google said it worked with relevant agencies and authorities to add state-based information, safety and prevention tips, search trends, information to donate to aid efforts, and other resources for individuals, educators, and businesses. . read more

San Francisco Parks and Recreation Department Extends Emergency Child Care Hours to Support Health Workers

SAN FRANCISCO – The San Francisco Parks and Recreation Department will expand its free emergency child care hours, which provide child care to low-income families affected by the new coronavirus, to support health workers, leaders said Friday. from the city. Extended hours begin Monday at the 35 Parks and Recreation Department sites from 6:30 a.m. at 7:30 p.m. and are intended to assist health care workers who need child care while requesting shelter-in-place throughout the state, but generally work 12-hour shifts. read more