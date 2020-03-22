Santa Clara County Reports 2 Deaths, 39 New Cases COVID-19 – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN JOSE (Up News Info SF) – The Santa Clara County Department of Public Health announced two new deaths from COVID-19, bringing the total number to 10 in the Bay Area County most affected by the coronavirus so far.

The two deceased were two adult women, one in her 60s and one in her 40s, who died Saturday. The woman in her 40s has been hospitalized since Monday, March 16, the Santa Clara DPH said.

The county also reported 39 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday afternoon, bringing the total number of cases to 302.

For the latest case and death cases in Santa Clara County, as well as information on COVID-19, visit the SCCDPH website at sccphd.org/coronavirus .

Also Sunday, county health officials announced that they were establishing a MASH-like unit within the Santa Clara Convention Center, with teams dispatched by the federal government to be ready for an anticipated increase in patients suffering from the coronavirus.

County health officials partnered with the US Office of Public Health Preparedness and Response. USA To execute a plan to expand the number of beds to treat people with the virus.