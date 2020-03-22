San Francisco firefighters contain early morning glow in Japantown – Up News Info San Francisco

%MINIFYHTML07198a88b0be7fce35494ad5ec179a4911% %MINIFYHTML07198a88b0be7fce35494ad5ec179a4912%
SAN FRANCISCO (Up News Info SF) – The cause of a fire early Sunday morning at a California Bank & Trust branch in Japantown is under investigation, the San Francisco Fire Department said via social media.
The fire was reported shortly before 12:28 a.m. and it was contained less than 10 minutes later.
No injuries were reported.
FIRST ALARM, 1696 POST ST, 00:28 REPORTED AND CONTAINED IN 0037 NO INJURY OR DISPLACED FIRE IS UNDER INVESTIGATION pic.twitter.com/k7xLkr6P0g
– SAN FRANCISCO FIRE DEPARTMENT MEDIA (@SFFDPIO) March 22, 2020
