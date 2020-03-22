San Francisco firefighters contain early morning glow in Japantown – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (Up News Info SF) – The cause of a fire early Sunday morning at a California Bank & Trust branch in Japantown is under investigation, the San Francisco Fire Department said via social media.

The fire was reported shortly before 12:28 a.m. and it was contained less than 10 minutes later.

No injuries were reported.

FIRST ALARM, 1696 POST ST, 00:28 REPORTED AND CONTAINED IN 0037 NO INJURY OR DISPLACED FIRE IS UNDER INVESTIGATION pic.twitter.com/k7xLkr6P0g – SAN FRANCISCO FIRE DEPARTMENT MEDIA (@SFFDPIO) March 22, 2020

