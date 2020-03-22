San Bernardino County sees 8 new cases of new coronaviruses – Up News Info Los Angeles

– Authorities say San Bernardino County reported eight new cases of coronavirus on Sunday, bringing the county's total to 17 confirmed cases.

“There is a fairly uniform distribution of cases across our county. No one should assume that the virus is not present in their community. We must brag and behave as if the virus is everywhere, ”said Dr. Erin Gustafson, interim official with the County Health Department.

No deaths have been attributed to the virus in the county.

