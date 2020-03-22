Safaree shows fans her team for a pharmacy search: watch the video

Safaree takes the coronavirus pandemic more and more seriously with each passing day. If he was joking about the whole thing at first, now he shows his fans how he will go to the drugstore to buy his wife, Erica Mena, a nail kit.

Check out the video he shared on his social media account.

Many haters poked fun at him, but die-hard fans appreciated the fact that he's taking so much caution.

Someone said: though I understand though. He got a new baby, he must be super careful, "and another follower posted this:" I can only imagine how eager mothers giving birth must be. "

A commenter wrote: amo I love you together … Remember when everyone thought they loved it was fake for a check? 😂😂 ’and someone else said:‘ … a nail kit is not a necessity and I would not send someone I love outside because of that … not right now. "

Another person said: "They are Safaree and Erica Mena … who else could pursue the situation besides them? 🤷🏻‍♂️" and another person published: "I don't think people know how ridiculous it seems to turn out like this."

Safaree also shared a video in which she goes out with her baby: ‘Me & Blanket practicing social distancing to go for a walk today 💎❄️“ Buss ah blank ”song”

A commenter posted this: ‘The way he seeks attention is so annoying. This video is so forced! "And a fan said:" Letsgochamp !!!!!! Paternity!!!! The best ever! Congratulations, little brother, love Yah King and stay safe. "

Another follower said: ‘Look at them blessed with a wife and baby. Definitely living your best life, stay blessed. "

Someone else posted this: "I wonder what the neighbors think of seeing you dance outside of lmaooo."

A few days ago, Safaree was telling people that the world needs to slow down a bit.



