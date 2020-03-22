Ruthie Ann Miles overjoyed with pregnancy after losing daughter in car accident

%MINIFYHTML19d36aeaadc8e975188dafb8689ddeb511% %MINIFYHTML19d36aeaadc8e975188dafb8689ddeb512%

Going to Instagram to announce the happy news, the Tony Award-winning actress thanks those who "supported us after the accident, continually raised us in prayer and showered us with Love."

Tony Award-winning actress Ruthie Ann Miles She is pregnant two years after losing her four-year-old daughter, Abigail, in a car accident.

The 36-year-old Broadway actress visited Instagram on Saturday (March 21, 20) to announce that she and her husband Jonathan Blumenstein will be parents again.

"We are expecting another child this spring!" she wrote. "Thanks especially to the many of you who supported us after the accident, continually raised us in prayer and sprinkled us with Love, encouraged us, let us be and cry these two years … and now rejoice with us in this new life" .

Miles's daughter died in March 2018, after being hit by a car while leaving a church event. The actress's friend's son also lost his life.

Two months later, Ruthie Ann, who was pregnant at the time, revealed that she had lost her unborn child a few weeks before her due date. Ruthie Ann and Jonathan planned to name their daughter Sophia.

"We know that Abigail Joy and Sophia would have loved to be older sisters and are watching their family grow," the last post ended.