Rihanna, Joe Biden among the stars join DJ D-Nice's quarantine party on IG Live

Thanks to the divided function of Instagram Live, which allows people to appear in the feed, John Legend and Common can also appear as guests and help the DJ entertain thousands of people online.

For some people, staying home can be boring during the quarantine period due to the coronavirus pandemic. However, DJ D-Nice successfully entertained people on social media by hosting a social distance party via Instagram Live on Saturday night, March 21.

Their virtual party, in which D-Nice spun classic R&B and Hip-Hop records for hours, was quick to attract the attention of many people. Famous people even joined in the fun and even left a comment underneath their live recording, including Naomi Campbell, Janet Jackson Y Rihanna. Presidential candidate Joe Biden even climbed up to enjoy the songs, leaving a smile of approval.

After the virtual party, D-Nice took his account to express his gratitude for being able to send positive vibes in the midst of the global health crisis.

"I can't believe I started the Home School social distance dance party just four days ago and it has become a place to virtually dance together and be connected," he said. "From my kitchen, I can send positive vibes to each of you. Thank you for rocking with me. Thank you to all the artists who showed up to show love."

D-Nice continued to salute all the artists who appeared to show love, including Dave Chappelle, Lena Waithe, Lennox Lewis, Letoya Luckett Y Mary J. Blige.