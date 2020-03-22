Rihanna donates $ 5 million to relief efforts

%MINIFYHTML56d058b946ea2984fe7b5249c457697f11% %MINIFYHTML56d058b946ea2984fe7b5249c457697f12%

The Clara Lionel de Rihanna Foundation is giving $ 5 million to the coronavirus response efforts.

The money will support "partners on the ground working on the front lines of disaster response, especially those focused on protecting and serving marginalized communities, helping the most vulnerable in the United States, the Caribbean and Africa prepare to what's to come. " The foundation said in a statement.

Funding will be channeled through Direct Relief, Partners In Health, Feeding America, the International Rescue Committee, the Solidarity Response Fund COVID-19 of the World Health Organization and others.

"It has never been more important or urgent to protect and prepare marginalized and marginalized communities, those that will be most affected by this pandemic," CLF Executive Director Justine Lucas said in the statement.

The money will go to food banks, testing, health worker training, virus prevention, and distribution of critical respiratory supplies.