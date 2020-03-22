RFU and coronavirus create "perfect storm,quot; for clubs, says Coventry Rugby president | Rugby Union News

%MINIFYHTML2d6965dec17d649550c689d23393705811% %MINIFYHTML2d6965dec17d649550c689d23393705812%

Jon Sharp: "All the clubs in this league are financially threatened and the survival of some is in doubt"; RFU says it is "working through the implications of ending the season early"





Coventry Rugby Chief Executive Jon Sharp says his club has yet to receive financial aid from the RFU, despite the governing body ending the season for teams outside the Premier League.

Coventry Rugby Chief Executive Jon Sharp says that the "draconian,quot; cuts of the Rugby Football Union (RFU) along with the coronavirus pandemic have created a "perfect storm,quot;, threatening the survival of clubs in the Championship .

After causing widespread fury among clubs last month after its decision to halve payments to championship clubs next season, the RFU has now closed the rugby season in all divisions below Premier due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Coventry was fourth in the Championship, but now it must also contend with the closure of most of its shared-use facilities as part of a government response to the COVID-19 outbreak.

"We are going to have to do some bigger cuts," Sharp said. Sky Sports News.

"But make no mistake, all Championship clubs, plus other clubs across the country, but particularly in the Championship, after those RFU cuts, all clubs in this league are financially threatened and the survival of some En doubt.

"All of our sources of income have now (also) stopped.

"That is not only the income of the day, but we have a new artificial 5G field: we cannot use it because the schools, communities, universities and other sports clubs that regularly play in that field cannot use it now."

"And our facilities are closed, conferences, weddings and steles, and all of that is a perfect storm. A perfect storm that is happening in the wake of the already draconian cutbacks that the RFU has announced and we just have to deal with that."

The RFU said in a statement given to Sky Sports News They continue to work to ensure fair and balanced results for the game.

"We are working on the implications of ending the season early and have instigated a comprehensive process to ensure fair and balanced results for the game," said a statement from the governing body.

"We will report these results in mid-April. While we would like to provide all the answers now, we need some time to get it right for the best interests of the game."

The Coventry president says he feels his club has been abandoned due to lack of financial aid from the RFU, noting the contrast in the assistance received by Scottish and Welsh clubs from the authorities.

"I want to point out a couple of things," Sharp added.

"We have not yet offered assistance from the RFU, while the WRU (Rugby Union of Wales) and SRU (Rugby Union of Scotland), Wales and Scotland respectively have already declared that they will pay their clubs."