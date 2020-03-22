Researchers Observe Salt Accumulation in Lake Superior – Up News Info

DULUTH, Minnesota (AP) – Researchers in Minnesota are trying to find an alternative to road salt in an effort to protect the state's water bodies from contamination.

The Minneapolis Star Tribune reported Saturday that road salt is the main source of chloride in state waters. Scientists have been raising warnings that rising chloride levels could harm aquatic life and make tap water salty.

%MINIFYHTMLcf43aff35ce828d7c2f4188ce3152c1913% %MINIFYHTMLcf43aff35ce828d7c2f4188ce3152c1914%

Fifty bodies of water statewide do not meet the Water Quality Standards of the Pollution Control Agency because they contain too much chloride. And once the salt enters a body of water, it is difficult to remove.

%MINIFYHTMLcf43aff35ce828d7c2f4188ce3152c1915% %MINIFYHTMLcf43aff35ce828d7c2f4188ce3152c1916%

The Minnesota Department of Transportation and the University of Minnesota Duluth Natural Resources Research Institute are testing the environmental effects of potassium acetate, a vinegar-like liquid thaw that is often used on airport runways. It is biodegradable, does not corrode infrastructure, and operates in temperatures colder than salt.

The problem is that it's seven times more expensive, and scientists don't fully understand how runoff could affect Minnesota's waters. Too much potassium acetate can cause bacteria to grow and consume the oxygen that freshwater plants and animals need.

(© Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)