Representative Omar calls for freezing deportation, comprehensive plan to prevent the spread of COVID-19 – Up News Info

Representative Ilhan Omar headed a letter calling for a suspension of internal immigration law enforcement, a deportation freeze and a comprehensive plan to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in immigration detention centers.

The letter was addressed to Acting Secretary for Homeland Security, Chad Wolf. In the letter, he noted how, even before the COVID-19 pandemic, detention centers had been a breeding ground for disease.

The letter was signed by representatives Rashida Tlaib, Debbie Dingell, Joseph P. Kennedy III, Barbara Lee, David E. Price, Raúl M. Grijalva, Scott Peters, Henry C. "Hank,quot; Johnson, Jr., Mark Takano, Mark Pocan, Judy Chu, Tony Cárdenas, Jan Schakowsky and Eleanor Holmes Norton.

%MINIFYHTMLa08925a8a8ca6601aeda0aa6ac2cd52211% %MINIFYHTMLa08925a8a8ca6601aeda0aa6ac2cd52212%

The letter reported that an ICE employee at the Elizabeth, NJ, detention center tested positive for coronavirus. With detainees with compromised immune systems, keeping them detained "can literally be a matter of life and death."

The letter also discussed the risk that undocumented people do not seek medical attention out of fear or deportation, which essentially puts others at risk.

As the virus has spread around the world in a matter of weeks, "deporting people who may have been exposed to the coronavirus to countries with few or no cases or to countries with weak healthcare infrastructure is an unacceptable risk." He wrote, “Many countries, including the United States, are implementing strict border controls during this pandemic, and we should make no exception for ICE Air and deportations.

The letter ended with a request for a response by Friday, March 20.

Related: Coronavirus Resource Page