Rebellious Wilson stuns in a small black dress as she remembers her Disneyland birthday in the midst of quarantine

The actress feels and looks amazing and can't stop showing the results of her hard work on social media. Rebel Wilson is currently in quarantine like everyone else, but she obviously remembers the best days, more precisely her memorable 40th birthday at Disneyland surrounded by her best friends.

The star has lost a lot of weight and often turns to social media to show her off with pride.

This time it was no different since the photo she published was quite recent and she was wearing that little black dress that she had also shown online on her birthday.

Rebel can be seen smiling happily as he holds up his cake that says "Happy Birthday Rebel,quot;.

Plus, she looked cute with a pair of Mickey Mouse ears that were sequined and also decorated with a fake B-Day cupcake!

As for the dress that looked so good on her, it was a boat neck and had three-quarter length sleeves.

In the caption, he joked that he was still "digesting this cake," before asking his followers what they had been doing in quarantine.

As mentioned above, the photo was actually a memento of her birthday trip to Disneyland with close friends, including Property Brothers' Drew Scott, actress Carly Steel, and TV presenter Marissa Montgomery, to name a few well-known names.

It was a truly special birthday for her, as the actress went out of her way and spent no less than $ 15,000 on the ultra-exclusive 21 Royal Suite at Disneyland alone.

The fantasy room is located on the Pirates of the Caribbean promenade and used to be known as the Disneyland Dream Suite.

It used to be closed to the public, but now whoever is willing to pay $ 15K for a night there is free to do it!

In the midst of the Coronavirus quarantine, it makes sense for the actress to remember that incredible celebration of her great 4-0.



