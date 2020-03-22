Rasheeda Frost is working from home, but makes sure pressed boutique orders arrive on time – watch her video

Rasheeda Frost told her fans that she is working from home these days. He shared a video in which he is preparing the orders that people made at the Pressed Boutique, and said he is making sure they arrive on time.

‘Working from home guys! Staying safe and taking these orders #quarantinelife #socialdistancing #workingfromhome #letsgo, "Rasheeda captioned her post.

Someone said: "I love Rasheeda, she is so pure and sweet ❤️ that they don't love them like her anymore,quot; and someone else said: "

Someone loved the fact that Rasheeda wears gloves and said, Me I love that you have gloves to pack your shipments! It's the little things to keep people protected, great work, boss lady "@rasheeda,quot;.

A follower posted: ‘Blessings @rasheeda. I wish I had a space to work in my house. It is flooded with my children and their children and their things. "

Someone else noticed something and said, "Feet in the clothes and some clothes on the bare floor despite the gloves."

A fan said that the clothes come from China and that they could be infected: ‘Those clothes come from China, all sellers get their things from the same place. You all crazy. It's not safe.

Another follower responded to the person above and said, "When shipped from China, the virus would be dead, it can only last 12 hours on surfaces, etc."

A follower said: ‘I love to see you really working and you are behind the scenes. It's very motivating for a small Ol business like me. Much love.

In other news, not too long ago, Rasheeda brought some good news for her fans who will be spending the next two weeks at home. Your Monday will be happier because Love & Hip Hop Atlanta is back!

Fans couldn't be more excited after the announcement.



