Rapper Casanova Adamant remains outside after cops shut down video filming of the Coronavirus curfew

The Roc Nation star ignores warnings about staying home and social estrangement in the midst of the health crisis, reasoning that she has to work because she has to pay the rent and child support.

Casanova refuses to quarantine despite government warnings to stay home and practice social distancing over the coronavirus outbreak. The rapper went to Instagram to explain the reason why he will continue dating after the police closed his recording of music videos.

On Sunday, March 22, the Bronx emcee posted a video of him walking outside his home to show his garden. "About four thousand to cut this grass," he said as he stood on his deck. "As long as this weed needs to be mowed, as long as I have to pay child support, as long as I have to pay the attorney's fees, I'm the fucking outsider. I'm not violating the crown … I'm working. I'm busy."

"CROWN GOT ME F *** ED UP‼" he added in the caption. "(SB) THIS @soldi_sporchi SWEATER FIRE IM SUPPORTING THE BLACK BUSINESS DUE THROUGH ALL THIS TEST … LABEL YOUR BUSINESS BELOW."

The Roc Nation artist doubled his statement with his Instagram Story post. "As long as I have to pay the rent, I'll be out!" he wrote on Sunday. "Child support doesn't matter either."

Casanova explained the reason why he was left out after people attacked him for apparently ignoring public health while sharing a video of him and his entourage on the street in New York City, reportedly filming a video. musical, Saturday.

"We all test positive for a crown," he joked in the video, as he was around other men behind him. "We don't give an f ** k. We're outside. We don't give an f ** k." He also announced the filming of the music video on Instagram Stories, writing: "Video recording on Flatbush right now. This show doesn't stop. I'm still out."

In another post, she shared images of her mother trying to keep her from being outside, only to laugh at her warning. "CROWN BRING MY MOTHER OUT! IT'S FUN HOW THEY MAKE BAD THINGS GOOD, I LOVE YOU QUEEN PANAMA (SB). I HAVE NOT SEEN HER IN 2 YEARS‼"

Later, in the middle of filming the video, the cops swarmed the set to close the filming. The set video shows a hectic scene with lots of screaming and yelling at officers. At one point, Casanova can be heard saying to an officer, "Sergeant, you didn't build like that." He also told officers to "get home safely" before leaving.

Since then, people have called him "ignorant", "irresponsible and irritating". Another hit him, "Oh stupid. Clearly it's a pandemic and you chose to shoot a fucking video just to post on Instagram and try to look like you're doing something right. Now if he had been shot or something then n ** * as a protest for this ignorance would have wanted. Choose your battles. " Someone else chimed in, "So sad people aren't taking it seriously until ……. nvm."