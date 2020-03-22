Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in the upcoming Sanjay Leela Bhansali

Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt stole the show with their performances on Gully Boy. Playing the roles of Murad and Safeena in the direction of Zoya Akhtar, Ranveer and Alia really sank their teeth into those characters, which greatly helped the audience by forming a connection with them. Although the two were paired for the first time, they shared a brilliant chemistry that helped make the film feel more authentic.

And if you also loved seeing Ranveer and Alia together then we have good news for you as it looks like they are ready to share the screen once again. A source informed us that the two will star in Baiju Bawra by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The film is said to be based on a 1952 Hindi film with the same title. Baiju Bawra starred in Bharat Bhushan as Baiju, with Meena Kumari portraying her love interest Gauri.

Ranveer has already had several successes with Bhansali and after working with Alia Bhatt in Gangubhai Kathiawadi, it seems that he is also quite impressed with his acting skills.