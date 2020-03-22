Rand Paul tests positive for coronavirus – Deadline

%MINIFYHTML1626a3df5ff2edcfce500b353083320a11% %MINIFYHTML1626a3df5ff2edcfce500b353083320a12%

Senator Rand Paul (R-KY) tested positive for the coronavirus, his office announced Sunday, as concerns were raised over whether other lawmakers were exposed to the virus.

"It feels good and it's quarantined," his office said. "He is asymptomatic and was examined as a precaution because of his extensive travels and events." I was not aware of any direct contact with any infected person. "

Paul is the first senator to test positive for the coronavirus. Two House members Mario Diaz-Balart, a Florida Republican, and Ben McAdams, a Utah Democrat, announced last week that they tested positive, while other representatives are in quarantine.

Paul's office said he hopes to return to the Senate after his quarantine period ends. The office began remote operation ten days ago, "therefore, virtually no staff has had contact with the Senate Rand Paul."

But the senator has been on Capitol Hill for the past few days, as lawmakers get a massive coronavirus relief package. It is unclear whether other senators he was in contact with will be examined or if they will be quarantined.