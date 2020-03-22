Rand Paul is the first senator to report a positive coronavirus test – Up News Info

WASHINGTON – Senator Rand Paul, R-Kentucky, said Sunday he had tested positive for the disease caused by the new coronavirus, becoming the first member of the Senate to report a COVID-19 case. He said in a tweet that he was feeling fine and was quarantined.

Paul, an eye surgeon, said he has had no symptoms and was examined as a precaution because of his extensive travel and events. He said he was not aware of any direct contact with any infected person.

Paul, a deficit hawk, was among eight Senate Republicans who voted against a bill passed by the House last week that provided more than $ 100 billion to increase testing for the coronavirus and guarantee licensing for disease paid for millions of workers. He was also the only Republican senator who opposed a previous bill authorizing $ 8.3 billion for the initial response to the coronavirus.

The senator was on Capitol Hill last week, including at a lunch Friday among Republican senators. He spoke in the Senate room on Wednesday afternoon, addressing the corn virus and a sponsored amendment that would pay for virus relief efforts by withdrawing US forces from Afghanistan.

A spokesman for Sen. Jerry Moran, a Republican from Kan., Said that Moran briefly saw Paul in the Senate gym on Sunday morning and that he shared that information with Republican Party colleagues at a policy meeting. Moran "followed CDC guidelines and kept a safe distance between himself and Senator Paul," said spokesman Tom Brandt. Moran has spoken to the treating doctor on Capitol Hill and has been told he does not need to be quarantined, Brandt said.

South Dakota Senator John Thune, the second-ranking Republican senator, said in the Senate that lawmakers will consult with the treating physician about all senators who have been in contact with Paul.

Senator Mitt Romney, a Republican from Utah, said he prayed for Paul, noting that his health is compromised. Paul, 57, broke several ribs in 2017 when a neighbor assaulted him in a long-standing landscaping dispute. Paul, who later received $ 580,000 in damages and medical expenses, underwent surgery last year to remove part of a lung damaged by the assault.

Two House members, Representatives Mario Diaz Balart, R-Florida, and Ben McAdams, D-Utah, tested positive.

The Senate was in session Sunday looking for a bipartisan response to the pandemic. If passed, the bill would be the third measure Congress passed in response to the coronavirus this month.

The White House has increasingly emphasized that testing should prioritize the elderly and healthcare workers who have symptoms of the virus. While the majority of COVID-19 cases are mild and tens of thousands of people have recovered, older people and people with underlying health problems are at increased risk for more serious problems, such as pneumonia.

"We don't want everyone to go out and get screened because there is no reason for it," President Donald Trump told reporters at a briefing on Friday.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention tells people to look for evidence if they have certain symptoms of the coronavirus-like flu-like illness [fever, cough, and shortness of breath] and if they have recently traveled to an area outbreak or have been in close contact with someone who is infected. You should be tested for the flu and other routine infections first.

The vast majority of people recover from the new virus. According to the World Health Organization, people with mild illnesses recover in approximately two weeks, while those with more serious illnesses can take between three and six weeks to recover.

