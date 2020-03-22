Rand Paul is the first senator to report a positive coronavirus test – Up News Info

WASHINGTON – Senator Rand Paul, R-Kentucky, said Sunday he had tested positive for the disease caused by the new coronavirus, becoming the first member of the Senate to report a COVID-19 case. He said in a tweet that he was feeling fine and was quarantined.

Paul, an eye surgeon, said he has had no symptoms and was examined as a precaution because of his extensive travel and events. He said he was not aware of any direct contact with any infected person.

Paul, a deficit hawk, was among eight Senate Republicans who voted against a bill passed by the House last week that provided more than $ 100 billion to increase testing for the coronavirus and guarantee licensing for disease paid for millions of workers. He was also the only Republican senator who opposed a previous bill authorizing $ 8.3 billion for the initial response to the coronavirus.

