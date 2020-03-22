Prison riots in Colombia for fear of viruses leave at least 23 dead

BOGOTÁ, Colombia – At least 23 inmates died in clashes with prison authorities over the weekend after what prisoners described as protests against officials for not doing enough to control the spread of the coronavirus.
Protests erupted at 13 correctional facilities across Colombia. The deadly clashes occurred at La Modelo prison in the capital Bogotá, and officials described the riots as an effort by inmates to escape.
The country's justice minister, Margarita Cabello, said in a video direction On Sunday morning, the riots were part of a "massive and criminal escape attempt,quot; that authorities had foiled, and that there was "no sanitation problem,quot; in the prison. She said that at least 23 people had died.
The riots are among several violent clashes in Latin American prisons since the arrival of the coronavirus in the region.
Concerns grow around the world about the risks faced by inmates and workers in prisons, where gated communities and tense medical operations can put people at higher risk for infection. An inmate at the Brooklyn Metropolitan Detention Center tested positive for the coronavirus Saturday, according to the Federal Bureau of Prisons. It is the first known case involving an inmate in the US federal prison system. USA
On Sunday morning, the Colombian Ministry of Health said the country had 231 confirmed cases of coronavirus, resulting in two deaths. There were no coronavirus cases in La Modelo, according to the justice ministry.
Speaking from a cell phone inside another Bogotá prison, La Picota, Oscar Sánchez, 42, an inmate, called the clashes "a massacre that has so far claimed more lives than the coronavirus in Colombia."
"We are trying to launch an SOS," Mr. Sánchez said, adding that the prison was overcrowded, that inmates had not received enough information on how to protect themselves, and that many were concerned that guards would introduce the virus into the compound.
"If there is an infection, it would be a time bomb," he said.
On Sunday morning, family members of the inmates crowded outside La Modelo, some wearing surgical masks, and demanded information about their loved ones. They listened as an official with a megaphone yelled the names of the injured prisoners.
In neighboring Venezuela, at least 10 prisoners died last week in the Retén de Cabimas prison in Zulia state, according to Governor Omar Prieto. Several more inmates escaped.
In Brazil, riots in four prisons in São Paulo led to the escape of hundreds of prisoners on Tuesday. The unrest began after state officials suspended the temporary license permits of 34,000 prisoners in an effort to prevent the widespread spread of coronavirus behind bars.
For Wednesday, São Paulo authorities said they had detained 720 of the escaped prisoners. It was unclear how many were released.
Prisoners in various French prisons have also protested in recent days, in this case protesting against government confinement measures, which have severely restricted access to the outside world, mainly by suspending family visitation rights.
Jenny Carolina González contributed reports from Bogotá, Ernesto Londoño contributed reports from Rio de Janeiro, and Aurélien Breeden contributed reports from Paris.
