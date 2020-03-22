Prison riots in Colombia for fear of viruses leave at least 23 dead

BOGOTÁ, Colombia – At least 23 inmates died in clashes with prison authorities over the weekend after what prisoners described as protests against officials for not doing enough to control the spread of the coronavirus.

Protests erupted at 13 correctional facilities across Colombia. The deadly clashes occurred at La Modelo prison in the capital Bogotá, and officials described the riots as an effort by inmates to escape.

The country's justice minister, Margarita Cabello, said in a video direction On Sunday morning, the riots were part of a "massive and criminal escape attempt,quot; that authorities had foiled, and that there was "no sanitation problem,quot; in the prison. She said that at least 23 people had died.