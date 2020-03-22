Princess Love and Ray J came to this sad conclusion after having a heated conversation about their marriage.

Those who watched the epic episode of The conversation between Princess Love and her estranged husband, Ray J, she had a lot of dirty clothes that were publicly broadcast.

The reality TV star participated in a miniseries that aired on Zeus, where they sat without a host to talk about the fight in Las Vegas in November.

Princess Love didn't hold back and beat the father of her two children for disrespecting her by bringing strippers to her hotel room.

The model stated, "You know why we are here, and unfortunately the only way we can have this conversation is if we are filming. I feel like this is the only way I can get real answers from you."

She went on to reveal: "I didn't want to continue arguing in the paragraphs that we went back and forth with each other, saying everything that I felt was damaging, tarnished, disrespectful on both ends. It was becoming overwhelming with negativity."

She also criticized him for buying a home without talking to her about it. She said: “You decided to deposit a deposit without talking to your wife about it. If today we go on bad terms and I go to a men's strip club, and I decide to invite them home.

They continued to have a long exchange about the strippers. Ray J said, "I didn't invite a stripper home with me."

Princess Love asked, "The strippers didn't come back to the hotel with you, did they or did they? I was in a one-room MGM hotel, and you were in a big loft with strippers and prostitutes.

Ray J replied: “To get to the strippers, we have to step over you exposing everything we do. You make me look bad, you make (his daughter) Melody look bad. You make his father look bad.

Princess Love made this sad confession: "What kind of husband does not protect his wife? You were in a hotel. You are disrespectful, I do not respect you, I lost a lot of love for you and you are not a protector. You are not that. me, and you're not that. "

Ray J concluded by saying that they needed to "take a five."



