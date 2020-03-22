President Trump approves California declaration of "major disaster,quot; – Up News Info Los Angeles

– President Donald Trump on Sunday approved Governor Gavin Newsom's request for the Presidential Major Disaster Declaration to aid in the state's coronavirus response.

Trump said in a briefing session that he was approving statements for California, New York and Washington. He said the Navy ship USNS Mercy, the world's largest hospital ship, will be deployed to Los Angeles as part of the response to help with the expected shortage of hospital beds.

Last week, Newsom signed emergency legislation allocating $ 1.1 billion to the state's response, issued an order to stay home, and deployed the National Guard to help support food banks.

"Unfortunately, California has been disproportionately affected by COVID-19," Newsom said in a letter to Trump. "In addition to California hosting nearly 40 million people, which in itself poses significant logistical problems that few other states face, California partnered with the federal government on several extremely complex and challenging repatriation missions, which depleted the resources of California and affected California's health care delivery system. "

The application would provide counseling, disaster care management, unemployment assistance, legal services, nutritional assistance, and other services.