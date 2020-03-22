President Donald Trump's Tweetstorm – The Saturday Edition – Deadline

Today's storm of tweets from President Donald Trump channeled legendary singer Bing Crosby, namely: You have to accentuate the positive / Eliminate the negative / Latch to the affirmative / Don't mess with Mister In-Between.
So the Tweet Commander largely kept his focus on what was being done, saluting FedEx, Ford, General Motors, Tesla, the nation's governors, and Fox broadcaster Maria Bartiromo.
Of course, the President couldn't resist getting into a retweeted by Charles V. Payne about former Democratic candidate Michael Bloomberg, who has apparently backtracked on promises made to employees of his campaign about pay.
We will update communications as they go further. The storm of tweets so far:
