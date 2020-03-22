Pres. Trump approves California's biggest disaster declaration – Up News Info San Francisco

%MINIFYHTML4819828b45881f927443497ad5fa588711% %MINIFYHTML4819828b45881f927443497ad5fa588712%

WASHINGTON (Up News Info SF) – President Donald Trump on Sunday approved California's largest disaster declaration, making federal emergency aid resources available to help the state during the coronavirus pandemic.

In addition to funding, Trump's approval redistributed the Army's massive hospital ship, the USNS Mercy, to Los Angeles to aid the state's medical infrastructure.

%MINIFYHTML4819828b45881f927443497ad5fa588713% %MINIFYHTML4819828b45881f927443497ad5fa588714%

Governor Gavin Newsom predicted that the state would need more than 19,000 additional hospital beds to treat the number of COVID-19 patients the state could see.

%MINIFYHTML4819828b45881f927443497ad5fa588715% %MINIFYHTML4819828b45881f927443497ad5fa588716%

Newsom said Sunday that he was "grateful for the president's quick response and partnership,quot;.

President Trump has approved our request to deploy the #USNSMercy to Los Angeles Grateful for the quick response and partnership, @realDonaldTrump. https://t.co/hN7wJfQz1n – Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) March 23, 2020

The Federal Emergency Management Agency, or FEMA, announced that emergency aid has been provided to complement state, tribal, and local recovery efforts in places affected by coronavirus, according to Up News Info Sacramento.

The statement will provide additional assistance, including but not limited to: emergency assistance and mass care, crisis counseling, disaster management, disaster unemployment assistance, disaster legal services, and supplemental nutritional assistance in the event of disaster.

Trump also approved similar statements for Washington and New York, the other two states were the most affected so far by the coronavirus outbreak.

Newsom last week issued an order to stay home for all Californians to curb the spread of the virus through isolation and social estrangement. On Friday, he deployed the California National Guard in Sacramento to stop with food distribution.

READ ALSO: Newsom: 25.5 million Californians will be infected with coronavirus; Looking for $ 1B to prepare for a surge

On Thursday, the governor offered a sobering prediction about the increase in coronavirus cases reaching the state, projecting that more than half of the state's residents will become infected over an eight-week period.

Newsom issued the stark assessment in its original letter to President Trump requesting federal assistance, the same letter in which it requested the immediate deployment of USNS Mercy in the Port of Los Angeles until early September.