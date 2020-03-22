Porsha Williams shows off her natural beauty in a makeup-free video while quarantined with her mother and daughter PJ – Watch the video!

It seems that Porsha Williams has managed to keep her mind out of quarantine by keeping busy with her daughter, Pilar Jhena! Not only that, but he also has more company: his mother, Diane!

The two women have come together to care for the one-year-old child and it seems that they are having a great time despite having to stay home amid the danger of the Coronavirus.

In fact, they were preparing for the girl's big milestone since today, March 22, is her first birthday, but before that, Porsha wanted to take a short break for herself.

Porsha documented the trio's family time and shared the video on social media for everyone to see.

Baby PJ was as cute as ever and was wearing a pink jumpsuit and matching scrunchie!

As for her mother, she's known for how glamorous she always is, but with nowhere to go, wearing makeup makes little sense, which is why Porsha showed off her natural beauty this time.

And sure enough, she looked absolutely stunning, her skin flawless and just perfect!

In the clip, she told her followers that she and her mother were working on a deal when it came to caring for the girl so that she could have some time for her.

‘We are making the barter system here, we are applying it here in the house. I'm going to train mommy (how to) pancakes, bacon, and eggs if she sees PJ for 3 hours. I'm going to say when I want to enforce those 3 hours. Do you agree? Porsha asked her mother.

Later in the video, she also joked about their makeup-free faces, saying, "Don't worry mommy, I'll have a filter to help us." Obviously, they don't need it!

As for her treatment, Diane was down!

"I agree because I want some of your pancakes," Diane said to her daughter, and asked her to joke, "Haha, mom!



