Porsha Williams makes fans happy with new videos for Pilar Jhena's first anniversary – PJ's mom takes her to her first club

Porsha Williams celebrates her and Dennis McKinley's girl, Pilar Jhena's first birthday. She made fans happy with many new photos and videos that she shared on her social media account.

Porsha also closed a deal with her mother not too long ago for three hours just for her.

‘It's after 12 am and it's Pj’s @pilarjhena Birthdayyyyy !!! Mommy and Daddy I love you pooh !! * Excuse my voice, we were interfering with @dnice P ’Porsha captioned her video with baby PJ.

Someone said: "Happy birthday PJ, may God bless your years and make you grow in grace, strength and favor."

Another follower said: Feliz Happy birthday @pilarjhena! Ongoing blessings to baby PJ and his family! "And a fan posted:" Aww happy birthday! I know you would have had a great party if this COVID-19 wasn't me. "

Someone else posted this: ‘She is sooo pretty !! The coolest, calmest and prettiest baby. "

A follower posted the following: ‘Ok, so I never go in here and make the whole comment, but let me tell you! Pj is the most beautiful girl in the world. No cap, no, I'm not an asshole or anything like that, but you and your husband have been blessed with a beautiful girl who keeps pushing!

A follower asked, "How can she look so much like you when she was a little girl, but she looks like her dad at the same time? Happy birthday, PJ."

One commenter wrote, "Happy birthday PJ, it has been a pleasure watching you grow up! Enjoy and give Mom and Dad a chance for their money."

Porsha shared another post she wrote with: ‘Dennis let me take PJ to his first club … #ClubQuarentine Thank you @dnice We all needed this 💃🏿🎉 We brought PJ Bday with two steps! Were they partying too? #SocialDistancingDancing ".

Someone wrote: ‘Pj got over it, that look is indeed his dad. But she looks like a mini Porsha to me. She is so cute that I can eat her with kisses, so the thick jaws are calling me! & # 39;

Happy birthday, Pilar Jhena!



