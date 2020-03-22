Police: boy hit and killed in car while riding bicycle in Blaine on Friday night, driver arrested – Up News Info

(UPDATE: The victim has been identified as Anthony J. Janisch, 16, the Anoka County Sheriff's Office announced Sunday.)

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – The Anoka County Sheriff's Office says a teenager was hit and killed by a car while riding a bicycle in Blaine on Friday night. The driver, a 28-year-old Blaine man, has been booked into the Anoka County Jail. He could soon be charged with vehicular criminal manslaughter.

The first responders were at the intersection of 129th Avenue Northeast and Lincoln Street in Blaine just after 6:30 p.m., according to a press release. Police say the boy was riding an eastbound bicycle, along with two other teens, when a westbound Saab vehicle hit him head-on. Emergency medical technicians attempted to take steps to save the boy's life, but he was eventually pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say it is not known if alcohol was a contributing factor in the crash.

The Blaine Police Department, the Midwest Medical Examiner's Office and the Anoka County Sheriff's Office continue to investigate the accident. The Minnesota State Patrol is helping with the reconstruction of the crash.

Up News Info does not name suspects until they are formally charged with a crime.