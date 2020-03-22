Police: 1 dead, 2 wounded in north Minneapolis shooting – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – Police are investigating a shooting Sunday in north Minneapolis that left one dead and two others injured.

Minneapolis police responded at approximately 4:17 p.m. to the 5100 block of James Avenue North in a report of a shooting. Officers received further information that several people were shot, and the suspect fled the scene on foot.

Officers arrived and located three people who suffered gunshot wounds. Two of them are described as having non-life threatening injuries. One suffered life-threatening injuries and then died. All three individuals were transported to North Memorial Medical Center.

Officers are currently working to identify the suspect and victims in this case.

No other information is provided at this time.