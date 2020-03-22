Placido Domingo says he has the coronavirus

He also offered advice to the public as the coronavirus pandemic escalates.

"I urge everyone to be extremely careful, follow the basic guidelines by washing your hands frequently, staying at least 6 feet away from others, doing everything you can to stop the spread of the virus and, above all, stay at home if they can! " he wrote.

Together we can fight this virus and stop the current global crisis, so we hope to be able to return to our normal daily lives very soon, "he wrote. "Follow your local government guidelines and regulations to stay safe and protect not only yourself but our entire community."

He is between Growing list of celebrities, actors and sports stars to announce that they tested positive for the virus. Others who have revealed their status include actors Tom Hanks and his wife, Rita Wilson, and the N.B.A. starring Kevin Durant and Rudy Gobert.

This month, the Royal Opera House in London announced that Mr. Domingo had retired from his upcoming performances there this summer.

The announcement came after Mr. Domingo apologized to the women who had accused him of sexual harassment.

"I respect that these women finally felt comfortable enough to talk, and I want them to know that I really am," she said.