PG,amp;E, Flexport Donates Critical Emergency Supplies to Healthcare Workers – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) – Donations are received from critical public and private sector emergency supplies in the Bay Area.

Mayor London Breed announced a critical donation of much-needed medical protective equipment for healthcare workers.

Flexport, a San Francisco-based company, donated 60,000 masks, 34,000 gloves, 2,000 gowns, and 50 thermometers.

These supplies will be delivered directly to workers through the Department of Public Health.

"As we plan to increase medical cases in our hospitals, we need more equipment to protect our workers and keep them healthy and safe," Mayor Breed said in a statement. "Here in San Francisco, we are not waiting and waiting for this team to appear. We are doing the work to find it anywhere we can."

PG,amp;E also plans to donate nearly 1 million protective masks to hospitals and first responders.

These masks come from the supply that PG,amp;E has on hand for fire-response teams and construction sites.

Some 480,000 N 95 masks and 470,000 surgical masks will go to the Governor's Office of Emergency Services.