Peter Weber shares related tips on dealing with a breakup

Peter Weber you are passing on your wisdom about relationships.
The Bachelor Star went to Instagram Stories on Sunday to do a Q,amp;A with her 2.1 million followers and was very sincere. One person in particular asked the pilot if he had any advice on the breaks, which he certainly did.
Considering Weber has experienced two public breakups this month alone, the first with his fiancée Hannah Ann Sluss and the second being with Madison Prewett"It's easy to see why he answered his fan's burning question."
"Advice for someone who has just broken a relationship of 3 years," asked the follower of the 28-year-old star.
"Breakups are supposed to hurt. But I think things happen for a reason and now you're one step closer to yourself," he replied. "You should never want to be with someone who doesn't love you back the same way."
Despite sound advice, Peter seems focused on achieving his professional, philanthropic, health, and fitness goals.
In a separate response, Peter explained that he is eager to establish a "blood donation foundation,quot; as a tribute to his grandmother. He said he is also eager to become a mentor to aspiring pilots.
However, it looks like the 28-year-old star will soon be removing one thing from her checklist. On Saturday, she shared that she will be moving from her parents' house.
"To really speak yes," he shared after a fan asked him if he planned to live alone. "Or NYC for about a year or LA."
Peter is not the only one eager to pack. His parents, Peter Weber Sr. Y Barbara WeberThey expressed their enthusiasm.
"Don't let the door hit you on the way out!" The Bachelor Star's father joked in the background. Her mother replied, "We are empty nests!"
It is unclear when Peter plans to make the big move outside of his parents' house. However, one thing is for sure: it has a lot to look forward to in 2020.
