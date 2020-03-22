Peter Weber shares related tips on dealing with a breakup

Peter Weber you are passing on your wisdom about relationships.

The Bachelor Star went to Instagram Stories on Sunday to do a Q,amp;A with her 2.1 million followers and was very sincere. One person in particular asked the pilot if he had any advice on the breaks, which he certainly did.

Considering Weber has experienced two public breakups this month alone, the first with his fiancée Hannah Ann Sluss and the second being with Madison Prewett"It's easy to see why he answered his fan's burning question."

"Advice for someone who has just broken a relationship of 3 years," asked the follower of the 28-year-old star.

"Breakups are supposed to hurt. But I think things happen for a reason and now you're one step closer to yourself," he replied. "You should never want to be with someone who doesn't love you back the same way."