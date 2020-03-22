People who left iPhones to repair in Apple stores have no way to get them back – BGR

The coronavirus led Apple to close all of its retail stores outside of China.

Apple has not given a timeline for when they might reopen, and there is a chance that stores will remain closed until April or even May.

Some customers who left their iPhones and Macs for repair at Apple retail stores are out of luck and currently have no way to get them back.

Apple's handling of the coronavirus epidemic thus far has been commendable. After initially announcing its plan to close all retail stores outside of China until March 27, Apple subsequently indicated that all retail stores outside of China will remain closed for the foreseeable future. And with many countries around the world still trying to control the coronavirus, Apple stores may not reopen until sometime in April or May, or perhaps even later.

Now that's all well and good, but a downside to Apple's retail store closings is that some people who left items to repair in Apple stores before the pandemic really took over have no way to get their devices back.

In fairness, some Apple retail stores remained open in a minimum capacity for approximately two days after the official closing date to provide customers with a small pickup window. However, not everyone was able to return to an Apple store within that time period, and unfortunately their devices – be it an iPhone, Mac, or Apple Watch – remain inaccessible.

Commenting on the matter, an Apple spokesperson said Business Insider Apple sent an email and called customers to tell them they should go in and pick up the devices they had previously left to repair.

"We made every effort to return the products to people," an Apple spokesperson said in a statement provided to MacRumors. "There certainly are people who, for whatever reason, did not pick up their products before we closed and their products are in our stores."

Another problem is that some devices customers leave are not even found in Apple retail stores, but are shipped off-site for repairs that could not be completed in-store. In these cases, Apple is taking steps to have those devices shipped back to customers.

On a related note, it's worth noting that Apple has decided to pay retail store employees their normal wages while the stores remain closed.

"All of our hourly workers will continue to receive pay in line with normal business operations," Apple said in a press release last week. "We have expanded our licensing policies to accommodate the personal or family health circumstances created by COVID-19, including recovery from illness, care of a sick loved one, mandatory quarantine, or child care challenges due to closure of schools. "

Meanwhile, Apple salaried employees are allowed to work from home.

